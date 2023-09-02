The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon owned the 74th-ranked defense last season (27.4 points allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking ninth-best with 38.8 points per game. Portland State sported the 49th-ranked offense last season (389.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst with 438.2 yards allowed per game.

Portland State vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Portland State vs. Oregon Key Statistics (2022)

Portland State Oregon 389.5 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 500.5 (11th) 438.2 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (78th) 188.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (12th) 201.4 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (17th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (35th)

Portland State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Chachere tossed 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while collecting 1,956 yards by the end of last season (177.8 ypg). He also scored seven touchdowns on 55.4 rushing yards per game.

Jobadiah Malary rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Beau Kelly averaged 59.5 yards on 3.7 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Nate Bennett caught 47 passes last season on his way to 517 yards.

Mataio Talalemotu grabbed 27 passes on his way to 482 receiving yards and eight touchdowns a season ago.

Oregon Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Bo Nix produced 3,594 passing yards (276.5 per game), a 72.1% completion percentage, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 514 rushing yards on 88 carries with 14 rushing TDs (averaging 39.5 rushing yards per game).

Last season Mar'Keise Irving took 155 rushing attempts for 1,052 yards (80.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 31 passes for 299 yards (23 per game) and scored three TDs.

Noah Whittington ran for 781 yards on 139 carries (60.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Troy Franklin reeled in 61 catches for 891 yards (68.5 per game) while being targeted 90 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Chase Cota produced last season, grabbing 36 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Kris Hutson hauled in 44 passes on 57 targets for 473 yards, averaging 36.4 receiving yards per game.

