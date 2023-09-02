Sam Haggerty is available when the Seattle Mariners battle David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 19, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI against the Astros.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .208 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 10 of 25 games this year, Haggerty has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Haggerty has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .148 AVG .269 .233 OBP .387 .185 SLG .423 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 7/4 2 SB 1

