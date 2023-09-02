Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Las Vegas Aces (31-6) face Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (11-25) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 PM ET.
Las Vegas, led by A'ja Wilson with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, picked up an 84-75 win versus Washington in their last outing. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and two steals. Led by Jewell Loyd (25 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 30 FG%) and Sami Whitcomb (14 PTS, 3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT), Seattle ended its last matchup winning 72-61 against Los Angeles.
Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Storm (+950 to win)
- What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)
- What's the over/under?: 169.5
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
Storm Season Stats
- On offense, the Storm are the third-worst team in the WNBA (78.6 points per game). Defensively, they are sixth (83.3 points conceded per game).
- Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.3) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8).
- At 17.4 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.
- In 2023, Seattle is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).
- The Storm are the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Seattle is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).
Storm Home/Away Splits
- The Storm average fewer points per game at home (74.4) than away (83.2), but also allow fewer at home (81.3) than on the road (85.6).
- At home, Seattle grabs 34.8 rebounds per game, one fewer than away (35.8). It allows 37.9 rebounds per game at home, 4.5 more than away (33.4).
- This season the Storm are averaging fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than away (18.9).
- This year Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than away (13.8). But it is also forcing more at home (14.2) than away (11.8).
- At home the Storm make 7.3 treys per game, 2.3 less than away (9.6). They shoot 32.2% from beyond the arc at home, 4.3% lower than away (36.5%).
- Seattle gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than away (7.7), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (34.8%).
Storm Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Storm have won nine out of the 31 games, or 29%, in which they've been the underdog.
- The Storm have not won as an underdog of +950 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- Against the spread, Seattle is 18-17-0 this year.
- As a 16.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 9.5%.
