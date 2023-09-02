Two of the league's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (third, 22.1 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.2) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (31-6) host the Seattle Storm (11-25) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Aces matchup.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Storm Moneyline
Storm vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
  • Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Aces' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • So far this year, 16 out of the Storm's 35 games with an over/under have hit the over.

