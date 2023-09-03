On Sunday, September 3 at 1:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (77-58) visit the New York Mets (62-74) at Citi Field. George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while Tylor Megill will take the mound for the Mets.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-7, 5.29 ERA)

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 91 times and won 53, or 58.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have a 28-20 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 60% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the Mets have been victorious two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +195 - 2nd

