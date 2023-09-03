Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, September 3 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .227 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Ford has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (29.7%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .250 AVG .210 .333 OBP .298 .514 SLG .470 7 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 13 27/7 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings