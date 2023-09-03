Our computer model predicts the Oregon State Beavers will take down the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, September 3 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at CEFCU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-16.5) Under (54.5) Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15

Week 1 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Beavers an 88.9% chance to win.

The Beavers won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Oregon State covered every time (2-0) as a 16.5-point or higher favorite last year.

The Beavers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 0.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Oregon State contests.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Spartans have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

San Jose State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

All Spartans one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for San Jose State this season is 12.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 32.2 20.0 31.7 16.2 26.2 26.4 San Jose State 27.4 22.0 30.8 14.7 23.4 27.0

