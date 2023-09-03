The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) are big 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 3, 2023 against the San Jose State Spartans (0-1). The over/under is set at 55 for the game.

Oregon State totaled 396 yards per game offensively last season (61st in the FBS), and it surrendered 332.8 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball. San Jose State's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FBS with 396 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 501 total yards per game, which ranks 26th.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Oregon State vs San Jose State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -16.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -800 +550

Week 1 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Oregon State went 11-2-0 last year.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Out of 13 Oregon State games last season, seven went over the total.

Oregon State won all nine of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Damien Martinez ran for 982 yards (75.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Ben Gulbranson passed for 1,455 yards (111.9 per game), completing 62.4% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Gulbranson ran for 52 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Deshaun Fenwick scored seven touchdowns a season ago and picked up 553 yards (42.5 per game).

In 13 games, Tre'Shaun Harrison had 52 catches for 604 yards (46.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jaydon Grant totaled three interceptions to go with 55 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games last year.

Kyrei Fisher totaled 63 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Omar Speights amassed seven TFL and 67 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Kitan Oladapo collected 54 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 13 games played.

