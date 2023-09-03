The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) visit the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at CEFCU Stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Defensively, Oregon State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 16th-best by giving up just 20 points per game. It ranked 38th on offense (32.2 points per game). San Jose State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 56 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 69th with 28 points per contest.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on CBS, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Key Statistics (2022)

Oregon State San Jose State 396 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.9 (93rd) 332.8 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (12th) 196.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.2 (123rd) 199.5 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (25th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (3rd) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders (2022)

Ben Gulbranson had a passing stat line last season of 1,455 yards with a 62.4% completion rate (121-for-194), nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 111.9 yards per game.

Last year Damien Martinez took 161 rushing attempts for 982 yards (75.5 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick put up 553 rushing yards on 114 carries and seven touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Tre'Shaun Harrison grabbed 52 passes (on 80 targets) for 604 yards (46.5 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Anthony Gould produced last season, grabbing 27 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 35.2 receiving yards per game.

Tyjon Lindsey hauled in 30 passes on 44 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.4 receiving yards per game.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 198 yards on 21-of-38 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 52 yards.

The team's top rusher, Quali Conley, has carried the ball six times for 108 yards (108 per game). He's also caught two passes for 17 yards.

Nick Nash has collected six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 89 (89 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has three touchdowns.

Charles Ross has five receptions (on six targets) for a total of 62 yards (62 yards per game) this year.

Malikhi Miller's three targets have resulted in one catch for 18 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon State or San Jose State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.