Oregon State vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. An over/under of 55 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Channel: CBS
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|55
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|55
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-780
|+530
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+500
|-714
|Tipico
|Oregon State (-16.5)
|-
|-850
|+575
Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Oregon State went 11-2-0 ATS last season.
- The Beavers covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in two of two chances last season.
- San Jose State won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.
- The Spartans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
