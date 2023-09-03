The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State covered 11 times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

San Jose State won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

