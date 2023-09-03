The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) play the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State covered 11 times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

San Jose State put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Spartans won their only game last season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325

