The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. An over/under of 55 points has been set for the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State compiled an 11-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

San Jose State put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Spartans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

