The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 16.5 points. An over/under of 55 points has been set for the contest.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State put together an 11-2-0 ATS record last year.

The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

San Jose State put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

