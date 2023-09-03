The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is 55 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon State vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Oregon State went 11-2-0 ATS last season.

The Beavers were favored by 16.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

San Jose State covered four times in 12 games with a spread last year.

The Spartans won their only game last year when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.