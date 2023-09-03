Ty France and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on September 3 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 132 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

France has driven home a run in 38 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40.9% of his games this season (54 of 132), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .254 AVG .253 .342 OBP .340 .410 SLG .341 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 0

