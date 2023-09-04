Cal Raleigh and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

Tejay Antone TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .228 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 20 games this season (16.7%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (38 of 120), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 of 120 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .244 AVG .213 .314 OBP .304 .473 SLG .455 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 75/28 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings