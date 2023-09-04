Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (77-59) and the Cincinnati Reds (71-68) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (2-3) versus the Reds and Tejay Antone.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 53, or 57.6%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 22-11, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 652 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Mariners Schedule