Bryan Woo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

The Reds have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-165). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +135 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 6-4.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (53-39).

Seattle has gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 62.3% chance to win.

In the 136 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-63-5).

The Mariners have covered only 23.5% of their games this season, going 4-13-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 38-30 26-21 50-36 57-43 19-14

