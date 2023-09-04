How to Watch the Mariners vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini hit the field at Great American Ball Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 179 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .418.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (652 total).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.175).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Woo has registered four quality starts this season.
- Woo has put together nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|L 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.