Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (77-59) on Monday, September 4, when they square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (71-68) at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-165). The total for the game is listed at 10.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (2-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Tejay Antone - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 53, or 57.6%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a record of 22-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 47, or 47.5%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Mariners vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.