Mike Ford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tejay Antone and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Reds Player Props
|Mariners vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Reds
|Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Reds Odds
|Mariners vs Reds Prediction
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .229 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 41.5% of his 65 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 7.0% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Josh Rojas
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for J.P. Crawford
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Cal Raleigh
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.214
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.514
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Antone gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.