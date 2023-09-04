The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tejay Antone and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .229 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

In 41.5% of his 65 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 7.0% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 20 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .250 AVG .214 .333 OBP .305 .514 SLG .495 7 XBH 13 6 HR 8 15 RBI 14 27/7 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

