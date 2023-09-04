The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tejay Antone and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Tejay Antone
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is batting .229 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 41.5% of his 65 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this season, and 7.0% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 20 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Other Mariners Players vs the Reds

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 36
.250 AVG .214
.333 OBP .305
.514 SLG .495
7 XBH 13
6 HR 8
15 RBI 14
27/7 K/BB 36/11
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Antone gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.
