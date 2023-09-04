Teoscar Hernandez and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds and Tejay Antone on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

Tejay Antone TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 48th in slugging.

Hernandez enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 89 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

In 16.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 50 games this season (37.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52 of 135 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .237 AVG .292 .286 OBP .331 .431 SLG .489 25 XBH 28 12 HR 12 40 RBI 44 87/14 K/BB 86/15 2 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings