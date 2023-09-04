On Monday, Ty France (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Tejay Antone. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Tejay Antone

Tejay Antone TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .254.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

France has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 132 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 63 .254 AVG .253 .342 OBP .340 .410 SLG .341 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 0

