The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 68 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 20 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 38 games this year (31.4%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 50 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .244 AVG .221 .314 OBP .310 .473 SLG .460 23 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 57/20 K/BB 75/28 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings