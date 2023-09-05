J.P. Crawford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 77 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has had an RBI in 34 games this year (28.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (45.8%), including 20 multi-run games (16.7%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.255
|.398
|OBP
|.379
|.443
|SLG
|.420
|21
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|23
|52/42
|K/BB
|52/38
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
