On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 77 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has had an RBI in 34 games this year (28.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (45.8%), including 20 multi-run games (16.7%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .285 AVG .255 .398 OBP .379 .443 SLG .420 21 XBH 21 7 HR 7 24 RBI 23 52/42 K/BB 52/38 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings