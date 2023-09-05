Josh Rojas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .239 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (3.7%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (32.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|14
|.211
|AVG
|.283
|.289
|OBP
|.327
|.281
|SLG
|.435
|8
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|36/13
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Phillips will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 22 years old.
