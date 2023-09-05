The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .239 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (3.7%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (32.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 14 .211 AVG .283 .289 OBP .327 .281 SLG .435 8 XBH 3 0 HR 2 12 RBI 7 36/13 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings