Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) and the Seattle Mariners (77-60) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 5.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Connor Phillips.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 53 (57%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 39 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 24-15 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 655 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule