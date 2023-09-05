Bryce Miller will start for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB play with 181 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .418 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 655 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 10 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Miller is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Miller has put up 15 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby - 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin

