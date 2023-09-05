Teoscar Hernández vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Connor Phillips and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Phillips
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 29 walks while batting .266.
- Hernandez enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (90 of 136), with more than one hit 39 times (28.7%).
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (50 of 136), with two or more RBI 24 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 136 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.291
|.286
|OBP
|.330
|.431
|SLG
|.486
|25
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|44
|87/14
|K/BB
|88/15
|2
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- Phillips will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
