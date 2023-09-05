On Tuesday, Ty France (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Phillips. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Connor Phillips

Connor Phillips TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .254.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 81 of 133 games this year (60.9%) France has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has an RBI in 38 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 55 of 133 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .254 AVG .253 .342 OBP .339 .410 SLG .340 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings