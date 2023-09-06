J.P. Crawford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 78 of 121 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 121), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 34 games this season (28.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.285
|AVG
|.259
|.398
|OBP
|.383
|.443
|SLG
|.421
|21
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|23
|52/42
|K/BB
|54/39
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 196 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old right-hander.
