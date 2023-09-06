J.P. Crawford -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 78 of 121 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 121), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in 34 games this season (28.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .285 AVG .259 .398 OBP .383 .443 SLG .421 21 XBH 21 7 HR 7 24 RBI 23 52/42 K/BB 54/39 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings