Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (73-68) against the Seattle Mariners (77-61) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Lyon Richardson will answer the bell for the Reds.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Mariners vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 53, or 56.4%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 33 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 661 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule