How to Watch the Mariners vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford ready for the final of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 184 total home runs.
- Seattle's .419 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (661 total).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Seattle has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 28th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Gilbert is looking to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Gilbert is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|L 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Sandoval
