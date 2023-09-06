The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford ready for the final of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 184 total home runs.

Seattle's .419 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (661 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 28th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Gilbert is looking to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Gilbert is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby - 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Sandoval

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.