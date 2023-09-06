The Cincinnati Reds (73-68), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will match up with the Seattle Mariners (77-61) on Wednesday, September 6 at Great American Ball Park, with Lyon Richardson pitching for the Reds and Logan Gilbert taking the mound for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (12-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Mariners' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Reds with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 53, or 56.4%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-5 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have come away with 49 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 10-14 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Mariners vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.