Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (12-5) for his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), third in WHIP (1.045), and 24th in K/9 (9).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 7.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Astros Aug. 19 6.0 8 2 2 3 1 at Royals Aug. 14 4.1 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Aug. 8 7.0 1 0 0 12 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 41 walks and 93 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 36 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.343/.495 on the season.

Rodriguez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs, 81 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .272/.390/.432 slash line so far this season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Steer has put up 135 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.353/.455 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 113 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.335/.424 on the season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

