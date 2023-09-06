On Wednesday, Mike Ford (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Lyon Richardson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .231 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with more than one hit 10 times (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Ford has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 38 .250 AVG .218 .333 OBP .315 .514 SLG .509 7 XBH 14 6 HR 9 15 RBI 15 27/7 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings