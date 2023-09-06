Cheyenne Parker will lead the Atlanta Dream (17-20) into a home game against Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (11-26) at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Atlanta fell short in a 91-85 loss versus Minnesota. The Dream were led by Parker, who wound up with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, while Rhyne Howard added 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Seattle is coming into this game having lost to Las Vegas 103-77 in their last outing. Jewell Loyd led the team with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the third-worst team in the league (78.5 points per game). Defensively, they are seventh (83.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (35.9 per game).

At 17.5 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Seattle is second-worst in the league in committing them (14.4 per game). And it is ranked eighth in forcing them (12.9 per game).

The Storm are the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Storm are putting up fewer points at home (74.4 per game) than away (82.9). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (81.3) than away (86.6).

At home, Seattle averages 34.8 rebounds per game, 1.1 fewer than away (35.9). It gives up 37.9 rebounds per game at home, 4.2 more than away (33.7).

The Storm collect 2.8 fewer assists per game at home (16.1) than on the road (18.9).

This year Seattle is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than away (13.9). But it is also forcing more at home (14.2) than on the road (11.6).

This season the Storm are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (9.6). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (36.7%).

Seattle concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.6) than away (7.8), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (34.7%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Storm have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog 12 times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Seattle's record against the spread is 18-18-0.

Seattle's ATS record as a 7.5-point underdog or greater is 7-6.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Storm.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.