A pair of the WNBA's top players will be squaring off when Rhyne Howard (17.5 points per game, 14th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) welcome in Jewell Loyd (24.3, first) and the Seattle Storm (11-26) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm have compiled an 18-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 7-5.

A total of 16 out of the Dream's 36 games this season have hit the over.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 36 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.