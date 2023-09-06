Heading into a game against the Atlanta Dream (17-20), the Seattle Storm (11-26) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 6 at Gateway Center Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Storm dropped their most recent matchup 103-77 against the Aces on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor leads the Storm in rebounding (8 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 2.4 assists. She also posts 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (second in the league).

The Storm get 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Sami Whitcomb.

Jordan Horston gives the Storm 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mercedes Russell gives the Storm 4.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. She also posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Storm vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -8.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.