The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .252 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 walks.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 124th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

In 60.4% of his 134 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (6.7%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.4% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 55 of 134 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .254 AVG .250 .342 OBP .340 .410 SLG .336 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 53/19 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings