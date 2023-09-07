Cal Raleigh vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Cal Raleigh (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .235.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 123 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 123), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year (52 of 123), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.244
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.317
|.473
|SLG
|.471
|23
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|35
|57/20
|K/BB
|77/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- Littell (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.69 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.