Following a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Seattle Seahawks' Cody Thompson is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 181st wide receiver off the board this summer (660th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Cody Thompson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 13.55 - Overall Rank 549 485 660 Position Rank 212 175 181

Similar Players to Consider

