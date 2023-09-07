After compiling 136.8 fantasy points last season (19th among WRs), D.K. Metcalf has an ADP of 35th overall (15th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.80 139.79 - Overall Rank 75 76 35 Position Rank 19 17 15

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Stats

Metcalf was targeted 141 times last year and converted them into 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 ypg) and scored six touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Metcalf picked up 25.6 fantasy points -- via 10 receptions, 136 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 17 against the New York Jets, Metcalf finished with a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, three yards, on five targets.

D.K. Metcalf 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 1.6 7 7 36 0 Week 2 @49ers 3.5 6 4 35 0 Week 3 Falcons 12.4 12 5 64 1 Week 4 @Lions 14.9 10 7 149 0 Week 5 @Saints 12.8 8 5 88 1 Week 6 Cardinals 3.4 7 2 34 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 8 Giants 11.5 10 6 55 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 9.7 6 5 37 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 7.1 9 6 71 0 Week 12 Raiders 9.0 15 11 90 0 Week 13 @Rams 18.7 8 8 127 1 Week 14 Panthers 13.1 10 5 71 1 Week 15 49ers 5.5 9 7 55 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 8.1 9 7 81 0 Week 17 Jets 0.3 5 1 3 0 Week 18 Rams 4.0 8 3 40 0 Wild Card @49ers 25.6 13 10 136 2

