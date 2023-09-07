Coming off a campaign in which he put up 6.8 fantasy points (151st among WRs), the Seattle Seahawks' D'Wayne Eskridge is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 233rd wide receiver off the board this summer (904th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

D'Wayne Eskridge Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.80 20.97 - Overall Rank 439 399 804 Position Rank 160 146 233

D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Stats

Last season, Eskridge got 13 targets and converted them into seven receptions for 58 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per contest.

In his best performance last season -- Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Eskridge accumulated 3.9 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 39 yards.

D'Wayne Eskridge 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 0.0 2 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Lions 1.6 1 1 10 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3.9 3 3 39 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.4 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 0.3 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 2 0 0 0

