Geno Smith 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 16th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (105th overall), Geno Smith put up 303.9 fantasy points last season, ranking him fifth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks QB later on in this article.
Geno Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|303.88
|279.54
|-
|Overall Rank
|5
|12
|105
|Position Rank
|5
|12
|16
Geno Smith 2022 Stats
- Smith completed 69.8% of his passes, for 4,282 yards and 30 TDs, last season.
- He added 366 yards on the groudn, on 68 attempts with one TD, averaging 21.5 yards.
- In Week 4 last year against the Detroit Lions, Smith posted a season-best 31.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 23-of-30 (76.7%), 320 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD.
- Smith accumulated 6.1 fantasy points -- 24-of-30 (80%), 197 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, in his worst game of the season.
Geno Smith 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|17.2
|23-for-28
|195
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|6.1
|24-for-30
|197
|0
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|18.9
|32-for-44
|325
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|31.7
|23-for-30
|320
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Saints
|24.0
|16-for-25
|268
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|12.7
|20-for-31
|197
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|13.1
|20-for-27
|210
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|19.1
|23-for-34
|212
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|20.8
|26-for-34
|275
|2
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|19.2
|23-for-33
|275
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|19.3
|27-for-37
|328
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|23.0
|28-for-39
|367
|3
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|20.6
|21-for-36
|264
|3
|2
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|15.3
|31-for-44
|238
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|12.2
|25-for-40
|215
|1
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|17.1
|18-for-29
|183
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|13.6
|19-for-31
|213
|1
|2
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|16.9
|25-for-35
|253
|2
|1
|0
