The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 49.4% of his games this season (41 of 83), with more than one hit 18 times (21.7%).

In 3.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 26 games this year (31.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings