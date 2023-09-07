Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 175.5 fantasy points (14th among RBs), the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III is being drafted as the 12th running back off the board this summer (26th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Kenneth Walker III Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 175.50 172.77 - Overall Rank 42 52 26 Position Rank 14 14 12

Kenneth Walker III 2022 Stats

As a runner, Walker had 228 carries for 1,050 yards rushing a year ago (61.8 per game) and scored nine TDs.

Walker accumulated 28.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Walker accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 10 yards.

Kenneth Walker III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 1.5 4 10 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3.3 3 19 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 2.4 8 29 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 14.8 8 88 1 0 Week 6 Cardinals 17.0 21 97 1 0 Week 7 @Chargers 28.7 23 167 2 0 Week 8 Giants 11.2 18 51 1 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 24.9 26 109 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 7.2 10 17 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 15.9 14 26 2 0 Week 13 @Rams 3.6 3 36 0 0 Week 15 49ers 7.9 12 47 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 10.5 26 107 0 0 Week 17 Jets 14.2 23 133 0 0 Week 18 Rams 12.4 29 114 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 12.6 15 63 1 0

