J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners play Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in baseball with 187 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .421.

The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (669 total runs).

The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 169 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Castillo is trying to secure his 16th quality start of the season in this outing.

Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 28 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Sandoval 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Griffin Canning

