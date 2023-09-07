How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners play Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th in baseball with 187 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Seattle ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .421.
- The Mariners rank 19th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (669 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Castillo is trying to secure his 16th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 28 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|L 6-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Griffin Canning
