When the Seattle Mariners (78-61) and Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) match up at Tropicana Field on Thursday, September 7, Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while the Rays will send Zack Littell to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.24 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-4, 4.69 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 54 out of the 95 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a record of 41-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-5 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Mike Ford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+185) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

